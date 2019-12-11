Christmas in the Valley set for Dec. 14, 15

A new holiday event for the West Valley community is being planned for next weekend at the recently opened restaurant The Station Bistro.

Christmas in the Valley will take place Dec. 14 and 15 at the restaurant, located at 5386 Depot St. in West Valley.

This is the first event of this type for the community with so many planned activities in quite some time.

Festivities begin Saturday at 1 p.m. with kids activities. Attendees can make a Christmas card and an ornament and decorate a cookie from 1 to 3.

Then from 3 to 5 p.m., there will be community caroling throughout the village.

Starting at 6 p.m., head back to the Station Bistro for live country music. Enjoy dinner, holiday features and an Old Time Country Christmas until 9 o’clock.

The weekend event continues Sunday at noon with cookies and milk with Santa at the restaurant until 1 p.m.

Then starting at 1, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides and the sounds of caroling with the West Valley Central School Chorus Group until 3 o’clock.

Finally, from 3 to 5 p.m., meet Santa and get your picture taken with the jolly old elf.

Stop by the Station Bistro to get details or call (716) 942-3040.