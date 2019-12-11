HoliMont opens for 58th season this Friday

As the snow continues to fall over Western New York in the days leading up to the official start of winter, eager skiers and snowboards will head to Ellicottville this weekend for opening day at HoliMont.

The chairlifts at HoliMont will begin spinning and headed up the hills Friday, Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m. for the resort’s 58th year.

Snowmaking operations have created a stockpile of snow and they resumed snowmaking last weekend, said Greg Culver, HoliMont’s marketing director. There will be over 100 snow guns in operation on all trails from Greer to Sunset, he said.

Culver said HoliMont’s snowmaking ponds are full, and the creek water is clean, so the resort has the resources needed to lay the hammer down.

Snowmaking began again Tuesday with the piles of snow being pushed and groomed Thursday night, Dec. 12.

The number of trails and lifts is yet to be determined, but skiers and snowboarders can guarantee that whatever opens will be groomed to perfection.

Lift tickets will be just $40, and the lifts will be spinning 9:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

So use that last sick day, come out and make turns at the ‘Mont.

As always, non-members can come and ski the slopes at HoliMont Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.