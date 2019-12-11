Hvizdak paces Randolph past Ellicottville; Eagles win consolation game in Portville

Randolph used a 17-8 second-quarter run to blow past Ellicottville in a non-league girls basketball game en route to winning, 67-41, on Monday night.

Led by Sydney Hvizdak, who scored 30 points, Randolph (2-2) got on top and stayed on top. Hvizdak also tallied six rebounds, six steals and six assists in the game. Payton Morrison had a nice night, too, tallying 16 points on five field goals, four of which were 3-pointers.

Ellicottville (1-3) was led by Makenna Smith, who scored 10 points on three field goals and three free throws.

ADAM ELLIOT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Ellicottville 39,

Cuba-Rushford 27

PORTVILLE — Evelyn Nuzzo and Makenna Smith led Ellicottville with 13 and 12 points, respectively, in the consolation game. Emilee Ruiz added eight points for the Eagles in their first win of the season Saturday.

Taylor Searle led Cuba-Rushford (0-2) with 10 points.

Pioneer 44, Ellicottville 31

PORTVILLE — After taking an 18-2 lead through the first quarter, the Pioneer girls basketball team rolled to a first-round victory in the Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Megan Fuller had a team-high 10 points for Pioneer.

“I was happy with how we came out,” Pioneer coach Patrick Souder said. “Then Ellicottville made some changes and they started hitting some three-pointers. We finished up with two better third and fourth quarters and were able to hold them off.”

Makenna Smith scored 12 points for Ellicottville.