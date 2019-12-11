Start your winter sports season with Demo Day at HV

By Kellen M. Quigley

With the first official day of winter just a week away, the snow is likely here to stay.

Whether you prefer hitting the slopes on skis or a snowboard, bounding down the hill in a tube or trekking across the forests of Cattaraugus County, Ellicottville has you covered.

Head to Holiday Valley this Saturday, Dec. 14, for Demo Day.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ellicottville’s specialty ski and snowboard shops will be slopeside of the Holiday Valley Lodge ready to loan out free demos to interested snowsport fans who can “try before you buy” new gear.

Demo Day is brought to you by the fantastic local shops, including Mud Sweat n’ Gears, The City Garage and The Boardroom, and their manufacturers’ reps.

Knowledgeable ski and snowboard technicians will be on site from these shops to help you find the perfect latest gear that matches your specific riding style and preference.

This year, the following ski lines will be available: K2, Salomon, Stoeckli, Atomic, Armada, Head, Line, Elan, Liberty, Volkl, Dynastar, Rossignol, Nordica, Head, LIberty, Black Crow and Blizzard. Snowboards will include Burton, Jones, Salomon, Libtech, Gnu and Roxy. Boots by Apex.

A credit card required for deposit and parent signature if under 18.

Don’t get stuck with equipment that doesn’t meet your needs or expectations and spoils the rest of the season. At Demo Day, you can get to know local shop owners and managers and brand representatives with years of experience that can find you find the gear built for your body, experience and style.

For more information about Demo Day and other upcoming events at Holiday Valley, visit www.holidayvalley.com.

Perfect for the official first day of winter, Holiday Valley Tubing Co. opens for the season on Thursday, Dec. 19. With tickets starting at just $15 for juniors and $20 for general admission, hours of fun await at this snow tubing park located just five minutes from downtown Ellicottville.

Look for more information on Holiday Valley Tubing in next week’s edition as we’ll explore what the site has to offer and what’s in store for 2019.