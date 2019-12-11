Youth of the Week

This week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award Recipient is Allison Calarco, announced Dr. Anthony Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau. Allison is the daughter of Kelly and Carl Calarco and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.

Allison has done much for her community. She has served at the Senior Citizen Dinner for four years and has been a server at the Tuscan Moon Dinner sponsored by the Rotary Club for one year. Allison has participated in Project Christmas for four years, buying presents for those in need and has volunteered at the BOCES Winter Carnival for three years. Additionally, Allison has volunteered at Memorial Day Services and the Christmas Stroll playing the Clarinet for four years.

Not only has Allison has been involved in the community, but has participated in several school activities as well. She has played the alto saxophone in the jazz band for four years and has been a member of Student Council for six years. She has played both soccer and softball for nine years and has participated in bowling for two years. She has been Treasurer and President of ESPRA (Ellicottville Students Preserving the Reading in America) for four years and a member of the National Honor Society for two years.

Academically, Allison has worked hard. She has received both the Outstanding Student in Global 10 Award as well as the Most Improved Award in Global 10. She has earned the Outstanding Student in English 10 Award and the Most Improved Award for Band. Additionally, she has been on the High Honor Roll for the past three years. Allison’s future plans are to attend college in pursuit of a career in Accounting. She is described as a hardworking and involved student who is always willing to help others.

If you know an outstanding member of your community who is graduating in 2020, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information, contact Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau program coordinator, at 938-2617.