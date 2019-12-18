Dekdebrun’s Apex Store offers unique equipment to Ellicottville shoppers

By Ginna Hensel

Tucked up on the second level of a storefront on 18 Washinton St. sits an Ellicottville classic and longtime gem — Dekdebrun’s Apex Store.

Originally, a ski store with all equipment imaginable, the owner decided to size down and retire. After 30 some years in the business, Greg Dekdebrun decided to retire.

However, he quickly found that he missed the business too much and decided to open an Apex exclusive store.

Dekdebrun started selling Apex, a 100 percent carbon lightweight ski, 13 years ago. In fact, he was the first Apex dealer ever and rose to become the third-largest store dealer in the US.

When Apex heard the original Dekdebrun’s was closing, they were upset and disappointed. This led to Dekdebrun working out a deal and opening Dekdebrun’s Apex Store, where he exclusively sells Apex boots and skis.

Dekdebrun said business is already booming this year, especially with the new models of boots available.

Dekdebrun wants to remind locals and visitors alike that “we have three demos available for your convenience. If you are hesitant of making that first purchase give me a call and take a pair of Apex skis out for a demo run. You will surely love them as they are very sturdy and ski well.”

In addition to local clout and lifelong customers, Dekdebrun’s is also the recipient of several awards including, Freeskier Editor’s Pick, America’s Best Boot Fitters Innovator 2016, America’s Best Boot Fitter Fitter’s Favorite 2016 and was featured as a Show Stopper in Ski Magazine 2016/2017.

Dekdebrun contributes his success to the quaint town of Ellicottville and loyal customers.

“We have two great ski areas here in Ellicottville, which makes our town a great place to ski and shop,” he said. “We draw from Canada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, which helps keeps business fresh. We have a great selection of shops and places to eat and that’s what attracts people to Ellicottville.”

Dekdebrun’s Apex Store is only by appointment only, typically on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday mornings. For more information, visit www.Dekdebruns.com or call (716) 490-1621.