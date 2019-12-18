Ellicottville Fire Company Installation held Dec. 7

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the installation banquet for the Ellicottville Fire Department was held. The new officers as elected for 2019 are as follows:

President, Sean Lowes; 1st VP, John Golley; 2nd VP, Wade Barrett; Secretary, Debbie Golley;

Treasurer, Jim Golley; Sgt At Arms, Lisa Saunders; Chief, Rob Germain; 1st Asst. Chief, Rick Jackson; 2nd Asst. Chief, Jim Golley; 3rd Asst. Chief, Dan Kruszynski; Fire Captain, Kyle Germain; 1st Asst. Fire Captain, Zach Golley; 2nd Asst. Fire Captain, Kevin Woodin’; Director, Jim Golley; Quarter Master, Glenda Jackson; Quarter Master, Debbie Fredrickson; Fire Police Captain; Dick Bowen. The Southwestern Delegate has yet to be announced.

The fire department responded to 137 calls in 2019. The fire department is looking to purchase a new tanker.

The outstanding firemen of the year is Zach Golley, as he saved the life of a co-worker who was choking. One 5 years of service award was given to Sean Lowes. A 15 years of service award went to Debbie Fredrickson, a 35 years of service award went to John Golley and a 50 years of service award went to Jack Rogan.

A big thank you to all for their dedication of time and talents. The top 3 Fire Department responders were Rob Germain, Kyle Germain and Kevin Woodin.

The Ellicottville/Great Valley Ambulance completed 440 patient care reports and transported 290 patients, performed 54 standbys and transferred 11 patients to Mercy Flight. The top 3 responders were Rob Germain, Scott Cant and Kyle Germain.

The Ellicottville Police were present at the banquet and presented an appreciation award to Jack Rogan for his 43 years as Village Justice.

The Ellicottville Fire Department would like to extend a thank you to all of the local businesses who contributed to the installation banquet and donated some wonderful door prizes for the banquet attendees.

The Ellicottville Fire Department is accepting applications for new members. Monthly meetings are held the first Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 353-0354.