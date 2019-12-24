ECS shakes off slow start to top Silver Creek, 47-34

It wasn’t the prettiest game, Dave McCann acknowledged.

Earlier in the night, his Ellicottville boys basketball had shot just 21 percent in the first half while scoring a season-low 47 points.

In the end, though, it was another victory, and McCann will take that.

Three days after giving their coach his 100th career coaching victory, the Eagles shook off that sloppy first half for a 47-34 non-league triumph over Silver Creek on Monday night. After falling behind 21-18 at the break, Ellicottville outscored the Black Knights 16-7 in the third quarter to take control and only added to that advantage in the final frame.

“We were settling a little too much for outside shots that weren’t there,” McCann said of the first half. “We talked at halftime about trying to attack and using their defensive aggression against them. Once we did that, it opened things up and we were able to get to the line and put some points on the board in the second half.”

Leif Jimerson racked up 21 points and five steals for the Eagles (4-0), who had topped SC in their season-opener by a similar margin (54-42). Clayton Rowland added a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals and Jordan Grinols handed out four assists for Ellicottville, which went 15-of-22 at the line compared to a 4-of-11 effort for SC.

Dominic Jamison led the Black Knights with 16 points.

Ellicottville 63,

Southwestern 58

ELLICOTTVILLE — Leif Jimerson scored a team-high 21 points and finished with four assists and four steals to lead Ellicottville (3-0) Dec. 13 in coach Dave McCann’s 100th career victory.

“It was a hard fought game,” McCann said. “Both teams played pretty well and I think it was a great non-league test for both teams. We were able to hit a couple of free throws at the end to hold them off for the win.”

Clayton Rowland picked up a double-double for the Eagles with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Niklas Logel added 11 points.

Nate Johnson guided Southwestern (0-4) with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Mitchell Pascarella chipped in with 17 points.