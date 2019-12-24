Ellicottville Bicentennial 2020 calendars now available

The town of Ellicottville Bicentennial 2020 calendars are now available for purchase, whether at a local store or through the mail.

If you can’t make it to one of the locations below to purchase, send a private message to the Ellicottville Historical Society’s Facebook page with your order details. Include name, mailing address and quantity. Then we’ll confirm total price and how to send payment.

Calendars are $15 each plus shipping. Shipping charges may vary but will be approximately: $5 for one calendar within the U.S. For 2 to 3 calendars, add $7.35 shipping within the U.S.

Stop by one of these Ellicottville locations to pick up a calendar in person: Alexandra, Ava Grace Fashions, Ellicottville Pharmacy, Ellicottville Memorial Library, Holiday Valley at the Resort Services Center, The Inn at Holiday Valley on the corner of 219 and Holiday Valley Road and Town of Ellicottville Clerk’s Office.

All proceeds fund 2020 Bicentennial celebrations and the Ellicottville Historical Society and Museum. Don’t miss this unique gift and memento of Ellicottville’s history!