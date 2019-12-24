Ring in the New Year in Ellicottville with winter events

By Kellen M. Quigley

Chase away the winter blues and share some good times with family and friends at many winter events offered in Ellicottville as well as at Holiday Valley and HoliMaont ski resorts.

Ring in the new year and then enjoy winter with all that’s happening here this January and February.

Start the new year out by participating in Holiday Valley’s New Year’s Eve celebration that begins Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. and continues through Jan. 1 at 1 a.m. This will be a family-friendly party on the main floor of the lodge with a DJ.

Afterward, guests will have the perfect view of the Groomer Parade and the Torchlight Parade on Cindy’s Run at 11:15 p.m. Fireworks will follow at 11:45 p.m. with the Grand Finale at midnight.

January is Learn a Snowsport Month and half-priced packages will be offered all month long. Eshbaugh said the focus this year is the National Learn to Ski or Snowboard Day Celebration, Jan. 10. It’s a great time to introduce a friend or family member to skiing and riding.

Other events taking place in January include New York State Ski and Stay Weekend, Jan. 10 and 11; Discover NY Ski Day, Jan. 16; and Your Turn Women’s Ski Clinic, Jan. 30 and 31.

Mountain Ski Fest, scheduled for Feb. 7, is a day of skiing, riding, food, drink and good fun.

The annual Penguin Paddle will be held Feb. 29 when people of all ages will don garbage bags and a helmet, then slip down the slope of Yodler like penguins. The event benefits Holiday Valley’s Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program.

Holiday Valley Resort is located at 6557 Holiday Valley Road. To find out more, call (716) 699-2345 or visit online at holidayvalley.com.

HoliMont Ski Resort will also kick off the New Year with a party of its own on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Through the winter, HoliMont will have several events for members and non-members, including the Members Day Luncheon on Jan. 10, Contractor’s day on Jan. 31, Men’s Day on Feb. 7, Ladies Day on Feb. 28 and the third annual Frosty CX Fat Bike Race & Party, Feb. 22.

The return of the non-skiing event called “Frosty CX” is fat bike race across the slopes. A fat bike is a mountain bike with humungous tires that are made for snow. The event is open to everyone and is already a buzz among the biking community. Medals and prizes will be awarded.

HoliMont Ski Area is located at 6921 Route 242 at the western end of Ellicottville. For information on public skiing, events and rates, visit online at holimont.com or call (716) 699-2320.

There are several events planned for the village of Ellicottville during the winter months as well. The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce is kicking off 2020 with the Winter Blues Weekend.

From Jan. 17 and 18, live performances will take place at various venues and establishments throughout the village and Holiday Valley.

Back again for the third year is Ellicottville’s newest music festival, the Winter Music Jam, that will take place Feb. 21 and 22 at many favorite venues throughout the Village and at Holiday Valley. Approximately 16 different acts are expected to perform over the weekend offering all different kinds of music for people’s listening pleasure, as opposed to Blues and Jazz.

All the venues in Ellicottville will have music that weekend but, as a reminder, there’s always lots of great live entertainment in Ellicottville.

Ellicottville’s last event of the ski season is the Winter Carnival featuring the Mardi Gras Parade, March 14 and 15. For more information on this and all events, check the chamber’s website at ellicottvilleny.com or call (716) 699-5046.