Ellicottville/Franklinville Lions Club completes the holiday service project







Photos submitted

On Dec. 10, 2019, the Ellicottville/Franklinville Lions Club put together 60 gift bags for the shut-ins, for Ellicottville, Franklinville and West Valley. Gift bags were distributed by the Meals on Wheels program. The Lions Club also presented checks to the Ellicottville and Franklinville food pantries. Pictured are Lions Director Sheila Galager, 3rd.V.P. Ann Ploetz, Past President Jim Williams, Director Faye Williams, President James Sterry, Past R.C. Christine Jozwiak and Past District Governor James P. Jozwiak. The Ellicottville/Franklinville Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the months February through May and September through December at Dina’s Restaurant in Ellicottville. A Community Silent Auction fundraiser at the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel Lobby in Ellicottville is in the works. Please support their fundraisers so they can continue to help the community. If you are a community service minded individual and would like more information, call James Jozwiak at (716) 998-2501.