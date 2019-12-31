Mud, Sweat and Gears has all your winter sports needs

By Ginna Hensel

With a prime location of a corner store on Monroe Street in the heart of Ellicottville sits a store filled with traditions. In 2000, owners Miguel Azcarate and Kimberly Reading brought Mud, Sweat and Gears to town.

A family-owned and operated joint, Mud, Sweat and Gears (MSG) has everything from a “basic wax to a world race tune up.”

The owners, longtime Ellicottville residents and avid skiers Miguel Azcarate and Kimberly Reading, integrated their expertise on skiing and customer service into their store. Azcarate is a former racer and a long time Holiday Valley alpine coach. Originally from Lakewood, Reading is a now local who grew up skiing at Holiday Valley. She keeps a watchful eye on Snowsport fashion trends.

In 2018, the MSG family expanded as they added a shop in East Aurora. The store sponsors Niagara Frontier Skil Council and New York State Ski Racing. In addition, MSG was recognized as a “Gold Medal Ski Shop” in the Ski Magazine twice as well as an “Expert Ski Shop” in the Nationwide Skiing Magazine.

Although the season is just beginning, Reading commented the store is already in full swing as the “early snow has been beneficial for the business.”

“We had a really good season last year and we hope that continues this year,” she said.

Mud Sweat and Gears is different than your typical snowsport store as it has something for all family members. Services and merchandise offered at the store includes rentals, demos, seasonal leases, daily rentals, performance rentals, Snowsport gear and lifestyle merchandise.

“Most of our staff has worked here for 10-plus years. This helps our customers build relationships with our employees,” Reading commented. “This helps make the MSG experience positive and rewarding. Due to this unique situation, we get lifelong customers.”

Some of the new brands this year include North Face, Johnny Was, a high-end woman’s brand, Sorel footwear and Vans Snowboard boots. Reading said this year MSG has more lifestyle merchandise in the past.

In fact, the extensive selection of lifestyle merchandise contributes to the store’s uniqueness. Along with the professional level of customer service and friendly environment, MSG is a go-to place for all things snow.

“Ellicottville may be small,” Reading added, “but the diverse store types leads to an attractive town. Holiday Valley and HoliMont helps attract visitor towns because that situation is not like anywhere else. We have places to play, eat, ski, and shop.”

Mud Sweat and Gears is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit mudsweatgears.com or call (716) 699-8300 for more information.