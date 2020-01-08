Ellicottville student awarded Alfred State scholarship

Several Cattaraugus County residents have each been awarded scholarships to attend Alfred State, including one from Ellicottville.

Abbey Dechane, of Great Valley, has been awarded a $40,040 “Excellence in Education Scholarship.”

Dechane is slated to graduate in 2020 from Ellicottville Central School and has been accepted into the agricultural business (AAS) program.

Mason Snyder, of Cattaraugus, has been awarded a $2,000 “Academic Distinction Scholarship.”

Snyder is slated to graduate in 2020 from Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School and has been accepted into the liberal arts & sciences: math & science (AA) program.

Emily Smith, of Delevan, has been awarded a $2,000 “Transfer Scholarship.”

Smith graduated in 2016 from Pioneer Senior High School and has been accepted into the human services management (BS) program.