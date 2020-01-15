Ellicottville rallies from rough first half for CCAA win

The Ellicottville boys basketball team didn’t score a point in the second quarter.

It went an ice-cold 4-for-34 from the field in the first half.

No matter. It had a different basket to shoot at over the final two quarters.

Leif Jimerson had an all-around effort of 19 points, five assists and six steals and Ellicottville shook off a forgettable first stanza to beat Forestville, 44-41, in a CCAA East II matchup on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Chudy added 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Eagles (9-1, 3-0), who rallied from a 21-9 halftime deficit to make it close heading into the fourth. Still trailing by three with 1:30 to go, Jimerson got a steal and a layup to bring Ellicottville to within one and made the go-ahead layup with 11 seconds remaining. Forestville missed the potential tying halfcourt heave at the buzzer.

One game after setting a season high in points, the Eagles won despite being held to a season low.

“I just told them at halftime, the good news is that we get to shoot on a different hoop in the second half,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann recalled with a laugh. “But they fought, they were resilient, they didn’t get down on themselves. We kept playing … we did the same things (as in the first half), it’s just we got some shots to fall.”

Gavin Christian scored 28 of the 41 points for the Hornets.

Ellicottville 87, Cattaraugus-LV 55

CATTARAUGUS — Leif Jimerson pumped in 20 points, Wyatt Chudy notched 17 and Ellicottville shattered its previous season-high point total in the win Jan. 10.

Niklas Logel added 10 points for the Eagles, whose previous season-best was 63 points in a win over Southwestern. Ellicottville had 12 players reach the scoring column and put up 27 first-quarter points before cruising.

Elijah Perkins totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds while Clayton Frentz had 15 points and three steals for the Timberwolves (3-8).