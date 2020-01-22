Board of Education bids farewell to long-time BOCES staffer Tom Potter

By Ginna Hensel

During the Ellicottville Board of Education’s Jan. 14 meeting, Superintendent Bob Miller and the board gave a farewell to long-time BOCES staffer Tom Potter.

Miller said Potter is “a fair man who always looked out for the district.” Potter is retiring from BOCES this year and he will be “dearly missed” by the Ellicottville school district.

MS/HS Principal Erich Ploetz gave his report next stating that the pancake challenge was a success. The event overall turned from a reward into a community builder where students came together to build each other up.

“We really have to thank Jacye Pearl, Chris Polino, Courtney Marsh, Mr. Steger and Mrs. Williams for this event,” Ploetz said. “They worked really hard to coordinate and execute the vent. Well done!”

Ploetz also informed the board that the Vermont Ski Trip is canceled due to a lack of interest. In addition, the last day of county government was held before break. Six ECS students participated in the program: Allison Calarco, Jack Snyder, Brooke Eddy, Abby Donoghue, Niklas Logel and Evelyn Nuzzo.

More news of Eagels’ achievements includes the Middle-Level Leadership Conference. Ploetz informed the board four 7th grade class officers went to the Challenger Center in Allegany where they listened to a motivational speaker and spent the day “dreaming big.”

Elementary Principal Maren Bush presented next declaring Project Christmas and Family Fun Night as a “huge success.”

The board passed several new business resolutions including approval of the 2020-21 Budget Preparation Calendar, September-December 2019 fire and lockdown drills, the establishment of a Captial Project bank at M&T Bank and transfer of funds.

In addition, the board approved Sandra Tomblin as an elementary classroom volunteer, Elizabeth Yates from St. Bonaventure University to shadow ECS Guidance Counselors and Katharine Burney from St. Bonaventure University to have an unpaid internship with Tammy Eddy, the ECS Guidance Counselor.

Under Personnel, the board accepted a letter of resignation from a full-time cleaner Kathleen Vaughn and a letter of resignation from Kristen Pearl as a substitute caller. The board then approved Dennis Davies as a full-time cleaner and Jeff Dineen as a substitute cleaner.

Jamie Edwards was appointed to the position of “Drama Club—Assistant Director: Accompanist” for the upcoming high school musical. In addition, the board appointed Danielle Norton and Dawn Rowland as basketball scorekeepers for the 2019-2020 school year and Melissa Metzler to the certified substitute teacher list.