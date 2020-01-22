Clymer, Wiggers stop Ellicottville’s four-game win streak

Ellicottville’s Emilee Ruiz (10) brings the ball up the court during Thursday’s CCAA East Division II league game against Pine Valley.

And in the end, it was Wiggers’ Pirates who came out on top.

Emilee Ruiz caught fire for the Ellicottville girls basketball team. Emma Wiggers eventually did the same for Clymer.

The 5-foot-8 junior forward scored 18 points, including 11 in a momentum-swinging second quarter, and pulled down 11 rebounds to guide Clymer to a 53-42 non-league victory on Tuesday night in Clymer.

That offset a scorching start for Ruiz (5 steals), who scored 11 points in the first quarter and added two treys in the second before finishing with 19. Ruiz helped Ellicottville to a 13-9 lead before the Pirates, behind Wiggers, used a 21-10 second quarter to take control. Clymer extended the advantage to nine through three quarters and double-digits in the fourth.

“(Emma) dribble penetrated well,” Clymer coach Scott Neckers said. “They didn’t really have an answer for her in the second quarter. Ruiz didn’t miss much in the first two quarters — it was neat seeing those two go back-and-forth.”

Karlen Honey had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds while Mikala Einink added nine boards, five steals and five assists for the Pirates (7-5, 1-3). Allison Rowland and Brooke Eddy each contributed seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-7, 3-0).

Ellicottville 50,

Pine Valley 38

Ellicottville was powered by a 19-9 third quarter to help earn its fourth victory in a row Jan. 16.

Makenna Smith led the Eagles with 13 points while Allison Rowland finished with 12 points. Evelyn Nuzzo scored seven points and made one 3-pointer.

Pine Valley (1-10) was led by Haley Campbell with 13 points.