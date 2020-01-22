It’s ‘Your Turn’ for a Girls Ski Day at Holiday Valley

By Kellen M. Quigley

Professional skier Lisa Densmore Ballard will lead a ski clinic exclusively for women beginning next Thursday at Holiday Valley.

Holiday Valley Snowsports School is featuring the seventh annual “Your Turn” women’s clinic on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 30 and 31, led by Ballard, a widely acclaimed coach, instructor and ski racer and assisted by several of Holiday Valley’s finest women instructors.

Intermediate through advanced level skiers — those who can comfortably ski blues and some black diamonds — will benefit from this clinic.

The clinic will begin at 8 a.m. with registration and breakfast. Pre-registration is advised as attendance is limited. Stop at or call the Snowsports School Desk, (716) 699-2345 ext. 4422, or the Creekside Lodge Children’s Desk at (716) 699-2345 ext. 4424.

Lisa Densmore Ballard has been involved in many aspects of the ski world. A member of the U.S. Ski Team in the late 1970s and a six-year veteran of the Women’s Pro Ski Tour in the 1980s, she has competed in ski racing for most of her life.

Today, Ballard is a standout on the master’s circuit, with four world titles and 76 national titles across all alpine disciplines. She has been the number one ranked skier in her age group and a member of the U.S. Alpine Masters Ski Team since she joined the master’s circuit in 1991.

In addition to competitions, Ballard has been a highly regarded ski instructor and coach for over 20 years. During the 1990s, she was the instruction editor for Snow Country and then Mountain Sports & Living magazines, introducing and refining ski technique on shaped skis in the United States. She was Director of the Snow Country Ski Schools and later the RSN Alpine Excellence training centers in conjunction with the PSIA Alpine Demo Team.

At the same time, Ballard founded the Head-Subaru Women’s Ski Clinics which have now become the Your Turn Women’s Ski Events. Over 6,000 women have had breakthroughs in their skiing while taking her clinics. Ballard has also coached numerous junior and adult race programs over her long career and is currently director of the master’s program and a coach for FIS-level racers at her home mountain in Red Lodge, Montana.

In addition to helping people improve on-snow, Ballard has written hundreds of articles and produced and hosted numerous television shows on skiing. She has covered the sport for networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, The Weather Channel, The Travel Channel, PBS and Outside TV.

Ballard has served as a consultant to many ski gear manufacturers and ski resorts on their women’s products and programs, and she periodically speaks on women’s skiing topics at national ski trade events. She has written seven books, including “Ski Faster!” (McGraw-Hill), a top-selling ski instructional book.

The cost of the clinic is $305 and includes two days of coaching, demo equipment, breakfast and lunch each day plus dinner on Thursday. Specially priced lift tickets will be available.

The clinic will include a continental breakfast each day, talks about ski equipment and proper boot fitting, two lunches and one dinner, plenty of skiing with Ballard and HV instructors, video analysis of each participant, demo equipment and door prizes!

Lodging and lift tickets are not included but are available at special rates. Lodging special at the Inn at Holiday Valley for Wednesday and Thursday nights, Call 800-323-0020.

Register online at holidayvalley.com. For more information, call 699-3506.