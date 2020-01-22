Week 3: HoliMont U16 Ladies sweep podium at Toggenburg

By Caitlin Croft

U21/19/16 Alpine Racing continued with the second weekend of the Page Cup Series.

Athletes traveled to Cortland to race a Giant Slalom at Greek Peak and a Slalom at Toggenburg in Fabius.

HoliMont and Holiday Valley athletes are racing in hopes of qualifying for the annual Empire State Games.

Day One – Giant Slalom

U21/19 Ladies: Rory Sauereisen of Holiday Valley finished 7th, Amanda Arteaga (HO) 9th, Kate Masliwec (HO) 10th, Evelyn Polly (HV) 11th and Brooke Willer (HV) 13th.

U21/19 Men: Will Knauss (HO) placed 5th, Ross Fuller (HV) 8th, Alexander Wojnowski (HV) 12th, Logan Hubert (HV) 14th, David Rintoul (HO) 17th, Dalton Potter (HV) 28th and William Dunn (HV) 29th.

U16 Ladies: Simona Muscarella of HoliMont took home the gold with teammate Mary Catherine Mangan rounding out the podium in third. Madalyn Cummings (HO) finished 4th, Alexandra Smillie (HV) 5th, Isabella Stringer (HO) 6th, Megan Williams (HV) 7th, Alison Martin (HV) 8th and Charleigh Priestman (HO) 9th. Leah Smillie (HV) placed 11th, Sophia Gambino (HV) 12th, Cece Carls (HO) 15th, Gianna Ferrara (HO) 16th and Brooklyn Napolitano (HO) 17th. Ashley Hubert (HV) finished 22nd, Charlotte Branscombe (HO) 26th, Molly Basadur (HO) 30th, Claire Rintoul (HO) 32nd and Heather Dunlap (HO) 33rd.

U16 Men: Buck Rathbun (HO) walked away with the bronze medal. Liam Ainslie (HO) finished 9th, Gabriel Lisowsky (HO) 10th, Nicholas Koerber (HV) 11th, Blake Preston (HO) 14th, Logan McCulloch 15th and Owen Griffith (HV) 21st.

Day Two – Slalom

U21/19 Ladies: Amanda Arteaga (HO) took 7th, Kate Masliwec (HO) 8th, Evelyn Polly (HV) 12th, Brooke Willer (HV) 13th and Rory Sauereisen (HV) 14th.

U21/19 Men: Ross Fuller of Holiday Valley walked away with the bronze medal. Alexander Wojnowski (HV) finished 5th, David Rintoul (HO) 6th, Logan Hubert (HV) 16th, Dalton Potter (HV) 19th and William Dunn (HV) 24th.

U16 Ladies: Simona Muscarella (HO) again took home the gold medal, winning by nearly three seconds. She was followed by teammates Charleigh Priestman and Mary Catherine Mangan with the silver medal and bronze respectively. Madalyn Cummings (HO) took 4th, Alison Martin (HV) 5th, Alexandra Smillie (HV) 7th, Gianna Ferrara (HO) 9th and Sophia Gambino (HV) 10th. Leah Smillie (HV) finished 12th, Halle Stephens (HV) 17th, Brooklyn Napolitano (HO) 19th, Ashley Hubert (HV) 21st, Molly Basadur (HO) 26th, Claire Rintoul (HO) 27th, Heather Dunlap (HO) 29th, Sarah Kelly (HO) 33rd and Charlotte Branscombe (HO) 35th.

U16 Men: Holiday Valley’s Carson Corey finished in the top spot and in an impressive 14th overall. Buck Rathbun (HO) again took home the bronze medal. Nicholas Koerber (HV) finished 4th, Ryan Gambrell (HO) 6th, Logan McCulloch (HO) 12th, Gabriel Lisowsky (HO) 17th and Blake Preston (HO) 20th.

Next week, check back for the Empire State Team announcements!