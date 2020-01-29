At Anew Beginnings Massage and Spa, you’re in good hands

By Ginna Hensel

Located in the heart of the Ellicottville at 9 Monroe St., in an eye-catching purple building, is Anew Beginnings Massage and Spa.

Treatments at Anew Beginnings includes a selection of facials, body treatments, therapeutic massages and body work treatments.

Additional services include reflexology and Reiki. Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and healing promotion. In addition, you can add on a clay foot mask, aromatherapy and other options to any treatments.

Anew Beginnings offers specials and seasonal facials including the annual Girls Day Out. You can even book a Vacation for One if you need some alone time!

“We are very blessed to have a large local base,” said Leah Rusiniak, head manager. “We try to focus more on the community than visitors. We may be located in Ellicottville, but we try to reflect affordable prices for our clientele.”

Anew Beginnings staffs only licensed personnel, guaranteeing you are in the right hands, no pun intended. Massage therapists undergo an intensive 1 to 2 years of training to receive their license, similar to taking 42 college credits. There, they learn both western and eastern types of medicine along with how the body connects as a whole.

“It’s not just about tubbing tissue” recalled Rusiniak, who got her license in 2004. “It’s diving deeper into neurological systems. We have to know where the nerves are and their functions.”

Anew Beginnings contributes their success to their local clientele, Rusiniak said.

“We all love it when we hear of a local who benefits from our treatments,” she said. “We are focused on providing pain relief for our locals. Lots of locals have labor-intensive jobs. The fact we are able to relieve some of that stress helps us find our purpose.”

Anew Beginnings is open on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays and Sundays by appointment; and is closed on Tuesdays. Call (716) 699-2508 or visit www.anewbeginningny.com for more information.