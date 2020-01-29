Fabulous February Fun!

By Kellen M. Quigley

The weather has been staying cold lately, which is great for all of you looking for some outside winter fun.

The days are getting longer, so there is plenty of time to enjoy all the sights and sounds of Ellicottville and the Enchanted Mountains this time of year!

Read on and get ready to mark your calendar.

Feb. 3 and 4 bring the NorAM dual parallel Giant Slalom snowboarder races to the slopes of Holiday Valley. Come watch these talented young adult riders charge the gates. Spectators welcome along Yodeler.

Then, on Feb. 8, groove to your private tunes at the Silent Disco held at the Holiday Valley Lodge from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Each guest gets their own headphones to listen to their choice of three different DJs playing electronic dance music or hip hop and R&B or top 40 and throwback hits. With disco lights, fog machines and the works, this is a party you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are $20 presale, $25 regular rate, and benefits Rock Autism.

Feb. 7 is Men’s Day at HoliMont. The Great Men’s Day “Vodka Vision 2020” begins at 10:30 a.m. until all teams race! Participate in a race team selection process at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Villaggio.

For those who enjoy riding fat bikes in the snow, the second annual Frost CX fat bike race is back at HoliMont on Saturday, Feb. 22. More information coming soon.

Want to join other free-spirited skiers for a day of peace, love and telemark skiing? Head to Telestock on Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Centered around Holiday Valley’s Yodeler Champagne Sundeck, the day includes free tele demos with the pros, cool merch and a cookout.

Brought to you by Dom’s Butcher Block, 22 designs, Scarpa, Telemark Skier, Free Heel Life and Fly Low and the City Garage, special lift ticket rates are available for participants. For more info, call City Garage at (716) 699-2054.

The following day, on Saturday, Feb. 29, join the Penguin Paddle, an annual fundraiser for Holiday Valley’s Lounsbury Adaptive Program. The day will be filled with wonderful auction items, delicious food and lots of laughs as people slip inside garbage bags and slide on their bellies “penguin style” down the bottom of Yodeler slope. More info at www.holidayvalley.com.

Tubing anyone? Enjoy up to 22 lanes of pure downhill fun at Holiday Valley Tubing Company, located a few miles outside the Village on Route 242. The best part? You get a tow back up to the top. The tubing park is open Thursdays through Sundays, and daily over the President’s week school break.

The Sky Flyer Mountain Coaster is yet another way to enjoy Holiday Valley. Get in your own coaster car, ride to the top, then control your speed as you soar back down. The coaster, located by the Tannenbaum Lodge, is open Fridays through Sundays and daily over President’s week.

Snowshoeing is an easy way to enjoy the great outdoors. Bring your own or rent a pair at City Garage, Adventure Bound, Holiday Valley or HoliMont, and take to the trails at HV, HoliMont or nearby Allegany State Park.

ASP also offers miles of groomed cross-country trails for XC skiing in the Art Roscoe trails system.

On March 1, check out the annual Art Roscoe Loppet XC Ski Weekend, tearing into ASP for another amazing year of cross-country skiing action! Head out on one of the three different course distances (6K, 13K & 22K ) to experience heart-pounding action. For more info, visit www.heartrateup.com.

The nearby Seneca Allegany Casino plays host to some amazing events as well. The twists, turns, thrills, and high speeds in the snow returns to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Feb. 21-22 with AMSOIL Championship Snocross. The region’s newest winter tradition promises fun for the whole family during a two-day, nationally-televised event that continually brings fans in the tens of thousands to descend upon the foot of the Allegheny Mountains for nonstop, heart-pumping, action-packed races with the world’s best snowmobile athletes.

Feb. 29 and March 1, the Sportman’s Show comes to the Seneca Allegany Events Center once again. Come in out of the cold and get ready for the upcoming fishing and hunting seasons. Buy, sell, trade or browse all weekend long at the area’s largest event of its kind. Over 40 booths and 450 tables with experts exhibiting the latest in trapping, archery, sporting and fishing equipment and antique firearms throughout this two-day event. For more information, visit www.York-PennShows.com.

The casino will also be featuring a full lineup of musicians all winter long. For more info, visit www.senecaallegany.com.

February may be the shortest month of the year, but it’s definitely not short on fun. Get out there and enjoy!