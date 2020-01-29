Nannen Arboretum to host first speaker of 2020

The Nannen Arboretum Society will host its first speaker in a yearlong educational series on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Center in Ellicottville.

Jeff Fabian, certified arborist, will present “The Science of Pruning.”

Have you ever stood in your yard, staring at a shrub, wondering where to start? Understanding how a tree or shrub reacts to wounding will help you with your pruning.

Come hear Fabian talk about the science of pruning and how to make the cut in your landscape. Pruning can be intuitive and easy to do when armed with the right tools and knowledge.

Fabian is an ISA Certified Arborist with over 20 years in the field. He has a degree in Forestry from Paul Smith’s College. He has devoted his professional life to trees and helping people understand and care for them.

A fee of $5 will be collected at the door. Refreshments will be served.