NYS Winter Games torch sets off from Gowanda

By Bill Peglowski

The Torch Relay for the New York State Winter Games made a stop in Gowanda Monday for the second consecutive year.

Seven Gowanda students carried the torch from the front of the middle school to Community Bank in the village. The bank sponsored the local torch stop.

The school participation was organized by Cross Country coach David Bolen.

The Torch Relay involved two torches for 2020, one starting in the Buffalo area and the other from New York City.

Sunday saw the first stops in the Buffalo section of the relay, which began in Niagara Falls in the morning and made a stop at Batavia. Gowanda was the first of the Jan. 27 stops and was ahead of schedule arriving at the bank shortly after 8 a.m.

Leaving the bank, the torch made a brief visit to the Gowanda Elementary School before heading on to Orchard Park and, later, to the Rochester area.

The Torch Relay continued on to Lake Placid where both torches would come together at 4 p.m. to light the cauldron to signify the start of the 2020 NYS Winter Games.

In 2019, the torch set off from Holiday Valley in Ellicottville on its way through Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties before heading to Springville with a stop at Kissing Bridge on the way to Buffalo.