Dance the night away during ‘Ice Jam Silent Disco’ at Holiday Valley

By Deb Everts

Music lovers will have the opportunity to “move and groove” in a unique way at the “Ice Jam Silent Disco at Holiday Valley” that will take place at the main lodge on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 p.m. to Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 a.m.

Hosted by Holiday Valley, Rock Autism and SE2 Silent Disco, the new event is a DJ Dance Party with headphones.

Presented by SE2 Silent Disco, each guest gets their own wireless set to privately listen to three channels of music from three different DJs — Edalo playing electronic dance music, hip hop and R&B by Scafetta, and BANDO bringing Top 40 and Throwback Hits.

As guests dance, there will be special effects all around them created by disco lights, a fog machine and more with a winter theme by artist Jeremiah Schmelling.

Marketing Director Jane Eshbaugh said it’s “a really fun, unique event” that fits with Holiday Valley because it takes place after the lifts close for the night.

“There will be all kinds of special effects and three different channels of music going on all at the same time, but it will be quiet,” she said. “Everybody will be dancing and listening to their own music, but only the people wearing headphones can hear the music.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Rock Autism, a 501C3 nonprofit organization. Eshbaugh said Max Muscato, founder and president of the charity, brought the idea to officials at Holiday Valley.

“His brother is autistic, so he got this whole thing rolling to help people with autism,” she said. “Max has put on a couple of concerts in Ellicottville.”

“We are dedicated to creating a brighter future for the autism community,” Muscato said in an interview with Buffalo Rising. “Rock Autism’s goal is to support high-quality creative arts programs that maximize the potential of people on the autism spectrum; the goal is to reduce the misinformation surrounding autism. One of our goals is for autistic individuals to develop a craft and carve out a career path to gain employment, ultimately integrating them back into society, staying free of crime and substance abuse.”

Doors open at 9 p.m. Guests must be a minimum of 21 years old. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com for $20 presale and $25 at the door.

Holiday Valley Resort is located at 6557 Holiday Valley Road, located along Route 219 in Ellicottville. For more information, contact Eshbaugh at 699-3904 or jeshbaugh@holidayvalley.com. Visit online at holidayvalley.com.