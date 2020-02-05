Ellicottville CTE seniors participate in NFADA Troubleshooting Competition

Emerling Ford of Springville has collaborated with the Ellicottville Career and Technical Center’s (CTE) Automotive Technician Program to assist automotive technician students as they prepare for competition.

The students worked on a 2020 Ford Ranger under the direction of Shop Manager Mike (Sparky) Laudisio and Service Manager Joe Doraski. During the actual competition, a 2020 Ford Ranger was bugged and students had to find and fix these bugs while being timed.

Students also had to rotate to different work stations and complete tasks on computers. It was a great experience for the students to compete against other students under the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association’s (NFADA) guidelines at SUNY Erie Community College, as well as receiving comprehensive training while at the Emerling Ford Dealership.

Ellicottville CTE seniors, Dan Palmiter (Pioneer) and Dan Briggs (Catt-LV) spent the week of Jan. 6-10 with auto technicians at Emerling Ford preparing for the annual NFADA Troubleshooting Competition held at Erie Community College on Jan. 17.

Although they did not win, they gained advanced training and valuable experience. Emerling Ford has and continues to support automotive technology education at the Ellicottville CTE Center.