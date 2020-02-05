Ellicottville runs past Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 81-36

Clayton Rowland had an all-around game of 13 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and five steals to power the Ellicottville boys basketball team on Monday at home.

Rowland helped lead the Eagles to an 81-36 win over Cattaraugus-Little Valley in CCAA East II play.

Logan Grinols (4 3-pointers) dropped in 18 points, Wyatt Chudy had 12 and Leif Jimerson chipped in four assists and four steals for the Eagles (13-3), who trumped the Timberwolves by 30-plus for the second time this year.

Ellicottville had 10 players reach the scoring column in the win. Kordell Oakes led Cattaraugus-LV (3-14) with 15 points.

Ellicottville 50, Franklinville 47

Leif Jimerson hit a 3-point shot late in the fourth quarter to power Ellicottville to a come-from-behind win at home over CCAA East II rival Franklinville on Jan. 30

The two teams were tied after the first quarter, but Franklinville was able to pull away with a four-point lead at halftime. The Panthers had a one-point lead heading into the fourth but were outscored 16-12 in the final period.

“We came out a little sluggish in the first half,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “Franklinville did a good job out working us. We got into foul trouble in the first which caused our deficit at the half. In the third quarter, we settled down and were able to get baskets off our press.

“We were able to take the lead early on in the fourth. We had the lead up to six at one point, but Blake [Frank] hit a couple of threes to tie it. Jimerson ended up hitting a three to put us back up, and we were able to hold onto the lead from there.”

Jimerson led the Eagles with 19 points and four steals. Wyatt Chudy added seven points and five assists. Niklas Logel chipped in with nine points.

Franklinville was paced by Blake Frank with 16 points and Logan Frank with 13 points and eight rebounds. Kameron Ramadhan finished with seven points, while Zachary Wolfer had eight.

“It was a hard fought game both ways,” McCann added. “It’s always interesting to watch guys who play football together, play against each other in basketball. It’s always a fun game to watch.”