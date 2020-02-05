Guys gearing up to enjoy ‘Men’s Day at HoliMont’

By Deb Everts

Guys looking for a great day out with their buddies will find it at HoliMont Ski Resort at the Men’s Day “Vodka Vision 2020” on Friday, Feb. 7.

Known as one of HoliMont’s biggest events of the ski season, the public event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and continues all day long. Activities include skiing, ski races, ski demos, games, music and food. There will also be an on-site cigar roller.

Plenty of drinks will be available at a scotch bar, a bourbon bar, a vodka/caesar bar with all the extras, and there will be beer sampling from Steelbound Brewery and Distillery.

One of the highlights will be a corn hole tournament sponsored by ERA Realty. Marketing Director Greg Culver said the proceeds from the tournament will be donated to one of HoliMont’s entities, whether it’s the racing, adaptive ski program, or some new projects at HoliMont.

Culver said a steak lunch is included where the guys get to pick their own steak and have it grilled to their liking. He said Dina’s is providing all the sides and everything to go with it.

There will be silent auctions for different prizes. A 50/50 to raise funds for HoliMont’s Phoenix Adaptive Program will also be a part of Men’s Day. Culver said the mission of the adaptive program is to ensure that every special needs student, no matter their ability, has an opportunity to experience all the fun and excitement that HoliMont and skiing have to offer.

According to Culver, each full-season of the adaptive ski program costs $924 for nine weeks and $155 for a single full day for members. For non-members, the program costs $1,148 for nine weeks and $245 for a single full day. Adaptive equipment is also needed. He said the annual goal this year is $30,000.

Culver said Men’s Day is one of HoliMont’s biggest events of the ski season. He said the event has drawn 700-plus attendees the last couple of years and it keeps on growing.

“Men’s Day has been going on for quite a few years, but it hasn’t reached this epic proportion until the last three or four years,” he said. “It’s as big as, if not bigger than, Contractor’s Day. We’ve consistently been in the 600 range and I know the chairman of the event really wants to try to hit 800 attendees.”

Culver said participants have to buy both an event ticket and a lift ticket, but it’s definitely worth it. Tickets for Men’s Day are available at eventbrite.com.

Other upcoming winter events include Frosty CX fat bike race, Feb. 23; Ladies Day, Feb. 28; and Ellicottville Chamber Day in March.

“We’re sitting pretty and have lots of snow left for skiing,” Culver said. “I know the weather has been kind of up and down, but it’s never been easier to get down here (Ellicottville) for great skiing. We’ve been able to maintain our snow and the conditions at HoliMont are really good.”

HoliMont Ski Resort is located at 6921 Route 242 in Ellicottville. The resort offers 52 slopes that cover 135 skiable acres. To find out more about HoliMont and its events, call Culver at 699-2320 or visit online at holimont.com.