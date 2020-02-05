Salamanca avenges loss to Ellicottville, moves into tie for first

The Ellicottville girls basketball team entered the game stop the CCAA East II standings.

Salamanca made sure it left with a share of that lead while exacting some revenge in the process.

Jaeden Hubbard had a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds and the Warriors moved into a tie for the top spot by downing Ellicottville in convincing fashion, 53-35, in a league contest Jan. 31.

Nizhoni Kennedy collected 16 points while Kylee Dowdy posted 11 rebounds and Marla Warrior five assists for Salamanca (4-10, 4-1). The Warriors led 17-9 after the first quarter but then used a 15-2 second quarter to take control. The victory avenged 43-39 road loss to Ellicottville from earlier this month.

“We played phenomenally tonight,” Salamanca coach Bryelle Wallin said. “That’s the best basketball I’ve seen in two months from this group. Every day, we’re making steps in the right direction. We talk all the time about what this team is capable of and we’re starting to realize that potential.

“I would have liked to see us carry that momentum in the second half; we kind of let our foot off the pedal a little bit. But it was a nice team win and a step in the right direction for us.”

For Ellicottville (6-10, 4-1), Cam Earley had a double-double of 12 points and 12 steals. Emilee Ruiz (9 points) and Allison Rowland added five and six rebounds, respectively.

Sherman 64,

Ellicottville 35

MacKenzie Gratto led Sherman on Jan. 29 with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, while Amaya Lewczyk had another double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Maggie Myers had 11 points and eight assists for the Wildcats and Paige Gratto had five assists.

Camryn Earley scored nine points to lead Ellicottville, while Brooke Eddy, Emilee Ruiz and Allison Rowland had four rebounds each.