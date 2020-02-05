Share the Love shopping pop-up coming to Springville UNOVA

Longing for a one-stop-shop of unique gifts this Valentine’s Day?

Then be sure to make it to UNOVA Coworking, 29 Mechanic St. in Springville, on Saturday, Feb. 8 for the inaugural Share the Love Shopping Pop-Up.

For this one day, UNOVA is clearing out the desks and office furniture and inviting a number of local small businesses, vendors and artisans into the space for a community shopping market.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a free hot cocoa bar for all attendees.

Get your special someone a special something from a local favorite, such as CASS Designs, Hummingbird Hill garden stones, Jen McEwan Ceramic Artistry and Thoughts Captured photography.

Other vendors include Color Street nail products, Mary Kay, Norwex sustainable cleaning products, Young Living essential oils, hand-made crochet accessories, wood burning art and so much more.

“Stop in to UNOVA anytime between 10 and 4 for this family-friendly shopping event,” Ashley Lowry, UNOVA Coworking owner, said. “Your local small business owners thank you, and so will your special someone. Now you can feel good about spending money this Valentine’s Day.”

A number of community organizations will also have tables to share information on upcoming events.

“Springville offers so many ways to get involved,” Lowry said. “There is no shortage of ways to cure those winter blues!”

Share the Love of the Springville community to support local small businesses with your Valentine, your friends and family and yourself.

For more details, email info@unovacoworking.com or visit www.unovacoworking.com.