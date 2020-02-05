Week 5: Another Empire State Games in the books

By Caitlin Croft

After an exciting weekend of Junior Alpine Racing the Empire State Games results are in. The event is comprised of U21/19/16 athletes but they are awarded overall. The series started with a Super-G, Day Two was a Giant Slalom and it finished on Day Three with a slalom race.

Super-G

Ladies: Simona Muscarella of HoliMont took 8th, Mary Catherine Mangan (HO) 11th and Madalyn Cummings (HO) 19th. Amanda Arteaga (HO) finished 30th, Charleigh Priestman (HO) 39th and Rory Sauereisen (HV) 41st.

Men: Will Knauss (HO) placed 24th, Alexander Wojnowski (HV) 29th, Carson Corey (HV) 33rd, David Rintoul (HO) 40th, Logan Hubert (HV) 42nd, Buck Rathbun (HO) 46th and Dalton Potter (HV) 57th.

Giant Slalom

Ladies: Simona Muscarella (HO) found herself just off the podium with a 4th place finish. Mary Catherine Mangan (HO) improved on her Super-G result with a 6th place result. Madalyn Cummings (HO) took 15th, Alison Martin (HV) 18th, Megan Williams (HV) 25th, Alexandra Smillie (HV) 29th, Leah Smillie (HV) 36th, Gianna Ferrara (HO) 37th, Sophia Gambino (HV) 41st and Amanda Arteaga (HO) 42nd.

Men: Will Knauss (HO) improved on his Super-G result finishing 10th, Alexander Wojnowski (HV) also improved finishing 15th, as did Carson Corey (HV) with a 19th place finish and Buck Rathbun (HO) took 41st.

Slalom

Ladies: Mary Catherine Mangan (HO) finished 24th, Alison Martin (HV) 25th, Madalyn Cummings (HO) 26th, Rory Sauereisen (HV) 33rd and Alexandra Smillie (HV) 37th.

Men: David Rintoul (HO) took 6th, Alexander Wojnowski (HV) 7th, Carson Corey (HV) 28th, Logan Hubert (HV) 30th and Buck Rathbun (HO) 36th.

Empire State Games were held at Whiteface site to the 1980 Olympics and the event is notorious for difficult conditions and courses. Thirty-two men did not finish the Slalom race in some capacity, whether they disqualified or did not finish one of the two runs. That is nearly half of the field of competition.

U14 Athletes traveled to Naples to compete in their first Super-G Event of the season. Day one and two were training days for the athletes to get familiar with speed at this venue. Day three was the race and Mother Nature threw some interesting conditions at these young racers.

There was poor visibility with the snowstorm that seemed to have parked over the hill. In addition to this, the only “clear” part of this hill was the race track, therefore putting pressure on athletes to stay on their line or almost immediately be forced to stop due to heavy snow.

Girls: Carissa Dunlap of HoliMont took home the bronze medal. Olivia Cummings (HO) was just off the podium with a 4th place finish. Sydney Kuder (HV) placed 5th, Jane Rathbun (HO) 7th, Emmylu Carls (HO) 8th, Evelyn Walcott (HO) 10th, Molly Derose (HV) 11th and Charlotte Harter (HV) 12th. Francesca Ferrara (HO) finished 20th, Kaitlyn Turnbull (HO) 22nd, Sophia Goldberg (HV) 31st, Reese Latta (HV) 33rd, Ruby Wiley (HO) 35th, Teagan Banyard (HO) 37th, Grace Privitera (HV) 39th, Grace Sheets (HO) 50th and Eilis Teahen (HO) 52nd.

Boys: HoliMont’s Dougie Basadur finished with the fastest male time of the day winning by over half a second. Liam Hamel (HO) took 10th, Henry Black (HV) 12th, Gavin Weinstein (HO) 19th, Maxwell Burget (HO) 22nd, Hans Solly (HO) 23rd and Kester Tichband (HO) 29th. Grant Stephens (HV) placed 37th, Holden Bozek (HO) 39th, Cole Marshall (HO) 44th, Nathan Belza (HO) 46th, Christian Lisowsky (HO) 48th, Beaudin Napolitano (HO) 57th, Shay Malone (HO) 58th and Chase Zumkehr (HO) 60th.

U21/19/16 athletes travel this weekend to Bristol for two Super-Gs and one Training Day. Tune in next week for the results.