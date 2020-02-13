By Amanda Grabowski

Members of the Ellicottville Wondrous Women Writers group are making plans to attend the 12th annual Edible Book Festival on April 4 at the Western New York Book Arts Center, in Buffalo.

The International Edible Book Festival is a family-friendly event that takes place on or around April Fool’s Day throughout the world.

This event invites participants to create edible creations inspired by their favorite book. These creations are exhibited in the Book Arts Center gallery, viewed by attendees and then consumed!

Creations are ranked by local celebrity judges and the winning artists/chefs are awarded prizes donated from local businesses.

The Wondrous Women are looking forward to an afternoon of tasty creativity, basket raffles, edible crafts, printmaking demos, bookish vendors and more.

General admission is $5 at the door or $3 for Book Arts members. Children under 5 are free. Edible Book Chefs receive two free admissions. All proceeds from ticket sales, entry fees and basket raffles go towards ongoing programming at the WNY Book Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

The Western New York Book Arts Center is located at 468 Washington St. in Buffalo. Call (716) 348-1430 or info@wnybookarts.org for more information.