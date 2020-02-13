



On Feb. 5, Ellicottville finished second in team scoring at the CCAA Roll-Offs girls bowling tournament at Jamestown Bowling Company.

The Eagles’ Emma Lafferty had the tournament’s high handicap game with a 267.

Lafferty also had a career-high game of 180, Megan Stuve had a 478 scratch series to lead the team, and Sami Van Wicklin led the team with a handicap series of 682, after a career-high game of 156.

Forestville won the girls tournament and Cattaraugus-Little Valley was third out of 17 teams.

The ECS boys were seventh out of 18 teams on Tuesday. Merek Peters had the tournament’s best handicap score game with a 296 after a career-high 214.