On Feb. 6, Ellicottville Mayor John Burrell presented an essay contest for 8th Graders at Ellicottville Central School.

This is the fourth annual contest sponsored by the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM). NYCOM serves nearly 600 member municipalities in New York state.

Students will submit essays of 350 to 500 words in length. The essay will begin with “If I were Mayor, I would…” and should clearly state what, why and how the student would undertake such action.

This year’s winners will be honored May 3-5 at NYCOM’s annual conference at The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing.

Burrell was very impressed with the ECS students. He said during the hour and a half presentation and Q&A, the students were attentive, polite, respectful and asked great questions.