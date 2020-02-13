ELLICOTTVILLE — Join the Ellicottville Rotary Club Friday, Feb. 21 for a great day of skiing and fun at HoliMont, 6921 Rt. 242.

All are welcome for this amazing day on the pristine slopes of HoliMont. Tickets are $75 per person and include lift tickets and lunch.

Lifts open at 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Dina’s @ the Mont will be catering lunch featuring chicken ‘n biscuits, chili and more. There will be a trivia contest, 50/50 raffle and cash bar.

RSVP to johnweismantel@yahoo.com or (716) 228-7288.