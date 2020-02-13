Ellicottville, NY. Holiday Valley Resort photo shoot. (c) 2016 Craig Melvin

By Kellen M. Quigley

February break is here, and if you’re not headed someplace sunny with the kids, take this time to enjoy Western New York and all it has to offer during this mid-winter recess.

Head to the slopes and enjoy skiing at its best. Holiday Valley offers dozens of trails with varying terrain, open daily and well into the evening for some awesome night skiing and riding. Grab a hot chocolate in one of the lodges, perhaps a waffle by the bottom of the Cindy’s lift, sit outside by the fire pit and explore the resort.

Want to try something new? Join other free-heeled skiers for a day of peace, love and telemark skiing at Telestock on Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call City Garage at (716) 699-2054.

The following day, on Saturday, Feb. 29, join the Penguin Paddle, an annual fundraiser for Holiday Valley’s Lounsbury Adaptive Program. The day will be filled with wonderful auction items, delicious food and lots of laughs as people slip inside garbage bags and slide on their bellies “penguin style” down the bottom of Yodeler slope. See the article below.

Up for some tubing fun? Enjoy up to 22 lanes of pure downhill fun at Holiday Valley Tubing Company, located a few miles outside the village on Route 242. The best part? You get an easy conveyor belt ride back to the top The tubing park is open Thursdays through Sundays, and daily over the Presidents’ week school break. If the weather cooperates, keep your fingers crossed that the ice rink will be open too.

The Sky Flyer Mountain Coaster is yet another way to enjoy Holiday Valley. Get in your own coaster car, ride to the top and control your speed as you soar back down. The coaster, located by the Tannenbaum Lodge, is open daily over Presidents’ week.

The break week is a great time to check out HoliMont, which is open to the public Monday through Friday. Ski or ride your choice of dozens of trails with short lift lines, open slopes and a cozy lodge.

Snowshoeing is a family-friendly activity you can all enjoy in the great outdoors. Bring your own or rent a pair at City Garage, Adventure Bound, Holiday Valley or HoliMont, and take to the trails at HV, HoliMont or nearby Allegany State Park (ASP).

ASP also offers miles of groomed cross-country trails for XC skiing in the Art Roscoe trails system.

Other special events in the park include Music by the Fireside, a free concert by Springville acoustic duo Kody & Herren inside the Red House Administration Building on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Just minutes from the park, AMSOIL Championship Snocross snowmobiling returns to the Seneca Allegany Resort and Hotel Feb. 21 and 22. Top snowmobile racers from around the world will compete in this high-flying, full-throttle event on an extreme track.

Of course, all of this activity will have you working up an appetite, and what better place to grab a bite than in Ellicottville, where you can choose from everything under the sun. Lent begins on Feb. 26, and a great excuse to find your favorite Friday fish fry.

The February break is a great time to spend with family and friends enjoying all the area has to offer during this snowy time of year. Sleep in, stay up late and fill your days with all the things that make Ellicottville and the Enchanted Mountains such a great place to live, visit and play!