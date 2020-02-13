By Caitlin Croft

U21/19/16 athletes traveled to Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua for two Super-G races. Super-G is unlike Slalom and Giant Slalom in that there is only one run to determine the winners.

Race One:

U21/19 Women: Rory Sauereisen of Holiday Valley finished 7th.

U16 Women: Mary Catherine Mangan of HoliMont took home the silver medal and also second overall. Madalyn Cummings (HO) rounded out the podium with a third-place finish.

Alison Martin (HV) placed 5th, Brooklyn Napolitano (HO) 6th, Charlotte Branscombe (HO) 10th, Ashley Hubert (HV) 11th, Sarah Kelly (HO) 12th, Charleigh Priestman (HO) 15th, Isabella Stringer (HO) 18th, Cece Carls (HO) 19th, Claire Rintoul (HO) 20th and Sophie Krawec (HV) 22nd.

U21/19 Men: Logan Hubert (HV) finished 12th and David Rintoul (HO) 18th.

U16 Men: Buck Rathbun (HO) placed 5th, Gabriel Lisowsky (HO) 7th, Logan McCulloch (HO) 8th, Andrew Williams (HO) 11th, Liam Ainslie (HO) 12th, Blake Preston (HO) 14th and Nicholas Koerber (HV) 17th.

Race Two:

U21/19 Women: Rory Sauereisen (HV) took 6th.

U16 Women: Mary Catherine Mangan (HO) once again finished with the silver medal and second overall.

Madalyn Cummings (HO) took 5th, Alison Martin (HV) 6th, Ashley Hubert (HO) 7th, Charlotte Branscombe (HO) 10th, Sarah Kelly (HO) 12th, Charleigh Priestman (HO) 14th, Isabella Stringer (HO) 16th and Claire Rintoul (HO) 18th.

U21/19 Men: Will Knauss (HO) finished 11th, Logan Hubert (HV) 12th and David Rintoul (HO) 18th.

U16 Men: Buck Rathbun (HO) placed 7th, Gabriel Lisowsky (HO) 8th, Logan McCulloch (HO) 10th, Andrew Williams (HO) 11th, Liam Ainslie (HO) 12th, Blake Preston (HO) 14th and Nicholas Koerber (HV) 15th.

Tune in next week as the U12/10/8 athletes have their first races of the season to be held at Buffalo Ski Club.