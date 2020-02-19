By Sam Wilson

The Ellicottville girls alpine ski team will make another bid for the state championship later this month, led by the top three finishers in the Section 6 championships.

Logan Fredrickson and twin sister Hayly finished one-two in Section 6, followed by teammate Emmylu Carls, whose sister Cecilia Carls also qualified for states. Williamsville’s Megan Kelsch will join those four as Section 6 representatives in the NYSPHSAA Championships at Bristol Mountain, set for Feb. 24 and 25. Ellicottville’s Adrian DeOrbe, who finished second in Section 6, will also compete in the state championships.

“We’re going to only have one boy, Adrian, go to states this year,” coach Kelly Fredrickson noted. “This year we have a lot of younger but we don’t have many that are that experienced, other than Adrian. So it’s just him and then Hayly, Logan, Emmylu and Cece are going again.

“They’re skiing strong this year. Everybody’s shown improvement, so hopefully, that’ll show up at states.”

Ellicottville has won the last three NYSPHSAA girls team championships, which combine scores in both slalom and giant slalom (GS) for each team’s top two racers. But last year, Logan Fredrickson swept the state alpine championships at Gore Mountain, winning the slalom, giant slalom and combined championships.

What will the Eagles need to bring home some more state hardware this year?

“Consistency having solid runs,” Kelly Fredrickson said. “Right now (the weekend after the regular season), my daughters and I are down in Pennsylvania at a U.S. Ski and Snowboard FIS race, which will help us improve, certainly. If we have some solid results it’ll only help us when we’re competing at states.”

Section 5’s Honeoye Falls finished second to Ellicottville last year in girls team scoring and will again compete at states.

“Section 5 has some girls that, especially as a team, are very competitive. Section 2 has a lot of strong girls,” Fredrickson said.

The Eagles closed their regular season with a slalom race at Holiday Valley on Wednesday.

Logan Fredrickson placed first with a total two-run time of 66.85 seconds (33.49, 33.36), followed by Kayly Fredrickson, Emmylu Carls, Cecelia Carls and Williamsville’s Kelsch. On the boys’ side, Gow’s Hunter Haslett took first (78.46 total), followed by Ellicottville’s Emmett Coolidge and Adrian DeOrbe.

“The season went well,” Fredrickson said. “It was kind of tough with weather, all the events we weren’t able to have any events at Kissing Bridge or Buffalo Ski Club.

“We had six races, there were two nights where we had two races the same night, so it was really four nights. But it’s gone well.”