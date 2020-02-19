The Ellicottville boys basketball team had long since wrapped up its division title.

On Feb. 13, it picked up another accomplishment: ending the year with a long league win streak intact in North Collins.

Leif Jimerson tossed in 22 points, including five 3-pointers, and Ellicottville finished the CCAA East II campaign unbeaten with a 61-48 triumph over North Collins. It was the 28th-straight league victory for the Eagles, who have gone 10-0 in each of the last two years and ripped off eight-straight triumphs in 2017-18 after a 1-1 start.

Clayton Rowland added a double-double 11 points and 10 rebounds, with five assists, Logan Grinols had 11 points and Wyatt Chudy chipped in eight rebounds and six steals for the Eagles (16-3).

After finding itself tied at 24 late in the second quarter, Ellicottville hit a trio of 3-pointers to make it 33-24 at the break and built on that advantage in the third quarter.

“We had a 10-point lead in the first quarter and North Collins outworked us for a few minutes in the second quarter,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “Leif hit two of those 3s and Lucas Marsh hit one. Those were big shots. We were able to build on that lead in third, but they made a little run toward the end in the fourth.”

Tyler Robinson tallied 12 points while Dominic Fricano had 10 for North Collins (8-11).