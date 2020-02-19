







The Science Department at Ellicottville Central School has magnified its ability to instruct students with the addition of 20 new microscopes.

The microscopes were purchased by the Ellicottville Rotary Club along with matching support from Rotary District 7090. The new stereoscopic microscopes have the ability to magnify up to 1000 times and will replace older equipment.

The older microscopes will be recycled for use in the elementary school.

Pictured are eighth grade students in Ms. Brierton’s physical science class using microscopes.