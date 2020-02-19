By Deb Everts

Winter fun at HoliMont Ski Resort got even more exciting last year with the addition of the “Frosty CX” fat bike race.

The event was such a success that it’s returning to the resort for the second year on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marketing Director Greg Culver said participants may register for the FROSTY CX 20 – Fat Bike Multi-Lap Race online at bikereg.com. On the day of the race, registrations will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the bottom of HoliMont’s Sunset Slope. The first race starts at 10 a.m.

If anyone would like to participate but does not have a fat bike, Loud Performance Products of Bemus Point will be on site with fat bike demos.

As with last year’s inaugural event, there will be a basic lineup with three open classes. Culver said the race starts with the women’s class at 10 a.m., kids at 11 a.m., and men at noon. He said the top three finishers will get awards. The event is open to everyone, both HoliMont members and the public.

“The entire course is less than 1.5 miles and will be run in a cyclocross format, but the timing will be different this year,” he said. “It will be a fixed-lap race with four laps for men, three laps for women, and two laps for youth.”

Culver said the race will go on unless there is a total meltdown. He said the course will be groomed similar to the resort’s cyclocross course, but it will be for fat bikes.

People may bring snacks of their choice, but a food truck is expected to be onsite the day of the race. He said 42 North Brewing Company will also be there offering beer tasting, and possibly another brewery.

The non-skiing event features hardy souls who set out to conquer the snow on their fat bikes which, according to Culver, are basically mountain bikes with humongous tires that are made for snow.

“It started out in the cold states like Minnesota for people looking to pedal year-round,” he said. “Biking in Western New York is growing by leaps and bounds and people are always looking for new events.”

According to Culver, the event gets its name, “Frosty,” from winter and the “CX” from cyclocross. It’s a fat bike race, but a cyclocross format allows spectators to see most of the race.

“It’ll be easy and a spectacle to watch,” he said. “People will be able to see the whole race because it’ll be held at the bottom of the Sunset Slope area.”

Culver said this is a 100-percent outdoor event, so people should dress for the elements because there is no indoor shelter. However, heated bathrooms will be available.

If anyone has energy left after the race, Culver said there will be an informal group ride up to the top of HoliMont and a short tour of the area. He said there is a fire at the lean-to most Saturdays.

For more information, call Culver at (716) 699-2320 or email him at greg@holimont.com.