In 2018, the Ellicottville Historical Society raised the idea of having a town-wide bicentennial celebration and started discussions at their monthly meetings that year. While many folks know the village was incorporated in 1837, the town itself was established earlier in 1820.

The bicentennial committee has been meeting for over a year now and is comprised of a variety of people: those who have roots in the town, those who serve in the town in official capacities, as well as those involved in local businesses and the local Chamber of Commerce.

It was decided at the beginning to ask for donations to help fund planned activities throughout this year and have any additional proceeds benefit the historical society. This was accomplished by setting up a tax-deductible fund through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.

Right away individuals and businesses have stepped up with contributions. If you are interested in helping in this way, donations can be made online at www.cattfoundation.org. Alternatively, payment can be sent to CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760. Please make checks payable to the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and reference (in the memo) Ellicottville Community Bicentennial Fund.

Individuals and businesses are also helping in other ways by their participation on the committee, working on specific event activities, promoting the events and spreading the word. Ellicottville is a unique community comprised of so many talented people eager to share why they call this place home.

There’s the Kick-Off Event in conjunction with Winter Carnival and the Mardi Gras parade the weekend of March 14-15, the Town Birthday Party on Monday, April 13 and Old Home Weekend July 17-19. Keep watching for details in this newspaper in the coming weeks and months.

For additional information, join us at the next planning meeting on Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Ellicottville Memorial Library. You can also contact Dawn Westfall at daylight398@gmail.com or (716) 699-6201.

Help us put on a celebration worthy of 200 years!