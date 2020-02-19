SK8EVL will give away a pair of Elan Ripstick 86 skis retailed at $599 and a commemorative Crown Royal snowboard during the Bad Ski Suit Party to be held Saturday, Feb. 29 at Madigan’s in Ellicottville.

The skis, donated by Mud, Sweat n’ Gears, and the snowboard, donated by Doug Anderson, will help raise money to construct a permanent concrete skatepark in Ellicottville’s Village Park.

Raffle tickets are being offered for a $10 donation and can be purchased now up through the event, with a limited number of tickets available. All proceeds will be matched by the Tony Hawk Foundation and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and will go towards the construction of the Ellicottville Skatepark.

To purchase a raffle ticket, contact any SK8EVL committee member, or stop into Mud, Sweat n’ Gears at 18 Monroe St. or the Ellicottville SNOWED-IN office located inside PaNDaGOAT Media at 9 W. Washington St.

The Bad Ski Suit Party invites the public to a night of good neon, bad ski suits, ‘80s throwbacks and plenty of fun! Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 with DJ Si, shot luge and contest for the baddest ski suit.

A $5 cover charge will be collected and also donated to the Ellicottville Skatepark Fund. The drawing for the skis and the snowboard will take place during the event.

For more information about the raffle or the Ellicottville skatepark, contact Brenda Perks at (716) 244-7573 or email ellicottvilleskatepark@gmail.com.

Those wishing to donate directly to SK8EVL can do so by visiting sk8evl.com. For additional details about the Bad Ski Suit Party, search the event on Facebook.

SK8EVL’s mission is to construct a permanent, public skatepark in Ellicottville. The village, in partnership with SK8EVL, has been awarded a $250,000 Built-to-Play Skatepark Grant through the Tony Hawk Foundation and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

Built to Play Skatepark Grants offer up to $250,000 in matching funds to public skatepark projects across WNY and SE Michigan. Built to Play Skatepark Grants include an additional $50,000 to fund processes and design features that lessen the environmental impact of the skatepark.