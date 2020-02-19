Winter is still in full swing, so why not plan a weekend filled with lots of fun?

Winter Music Jam Weekend, sponsored by Porsche of Buffalo and presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, is just what you need to get in all the action!

On Feb. 21 and 22, local venues all over the village will be hosting over 17 regional acts to get you out and about with your friends, or maybe make some new ones.

You can’t go wrong with a weekend of great shops, great restaurants and of course great music!

Want to come down during the day? We want you to, too! Come take part in Galentine’s Day fun on Saturday, Feb. 22, and help celebrate National Margarita Day!

Bring all your girlfriends, moms, sisters, cousins, whoever your gal pal is and take part in all the specials going on throughout the village.

When you’re in the village you’ll have a chance to win a great prize package filled with items from local businesses along with two tickets to the Summer Music Festival by participating in Shop Hop!

If you think this is amazing, when you swing by your favorite participating restaurant and purchase a Margarita, part of the proceeds will go to the Genesee House of Olean.

“So not only are you going to have an exciting weekend, but it is for a good cause,” said Barb Pump, Project Development Manager. “That’s what our Chamber of Commerce members are all about.”

The most recent Winter Music Jam schedule can be found at the chamber website, www.Ellicottvilleny.com.

The tentative music lineup includes:

FEBRUARY 21

7 p.m. — Tony Derosa at Madigans

7 p.m. — Mike Casinelli at Public House of Ellicottville

7 p.m. — Qwister at Balloons Restaurant

7 p.m. — Evan Dillon at Balloons Restaurant

7 p.m. — Springville Jazz Band at Steelbound Brewery & Distillery

8 p.m. — Bryan Richards at Villaggio

8 p.m. — Mo Porter at Gin Mill

FEBRUARY 22

2 p.m. — Terry Savastano at Gin Mill

4 p.m. — MWA at Ellicottville Brewing Co

6 p.m. — Never Ben at Madigans

6:30 p.m. — Mercury Blues Band at Balloons Restaurant

7 p.m. — Queen City Lights at Finnerty’s Taproom

7 p.m. — Adam Schmidt at Public House of Ellicottville

8 p.m. — Jay McDonald Duo at Villaggio

8 p.m. — Ozone Rangers at Gin Mill

8 p.m. — DJ Gilroy at Ellicottville Brewing Co

10 p.m. — Jamie Smith at Balloons Restaurant