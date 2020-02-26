For many years now, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce has played a significant role in driving visitation to our community. Together with our member partners, we have seen significant year-over-year growth in our overnight stays.

In 2019, traditional accommodation revenue, hotels, inns, B&B’s and condo rentals grew by 2.5% while our Airbnb growth was a whopping 50%. All this equates to more overnight visitors who shop, dine and recreate in Ellicottville and the surrounding areas.

Overall, more than 60% of all lodging in Cattaraugus County was in Ellicottville, the highest percentage ever recorded, totaling over $12 million in revenue in 2019.

There are a lot of reasons for increased visits and it all starts with a solid advertising and a targeted communications plan. Without saying, our two ski resorts play a major role in Ellicottville’s development with the chamber helping to fill in the blanks in the green season with in excess of a quarter-million dollars spend on festivals and advertising.

There is a lot of competition out there, but as you can see from the increase in overnight stays, we are certainly holding our own and growing. We can never get complacent.

Festivals and events are still one of the biggest reasons folks travel, just below business and friends and family trips. With the chamber producing 18 events and festivals primarily in the “green” season, visitors always have a reason to choose Ellicottville for a destination experience.

And all these visits have equated to more destination weddings. Almost 90 brides and grooms chose Ellicottville for their event in 2019. What’s great about weddings is most attendees didn’t necessarily have Ellicottville on their radar as a planned trip, they were invited to come here by the wedding party. I’ve met countless wedding party guests who had never visited here before. Turns out that weddings are a great long-term marketing tool as well.

“The chamber staff, Barb Pump, Jessica Wallace and I wish to thank all of our business members and locals for making our guests feel so welcome in the village and town, without your help we wouldn’t be able to achieve these results,” said Brian McFadden, Executive Director of the chamber. “Let’s look forward to an even better 2020!”