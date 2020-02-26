The director of Cattaraugus County Veteran Services, Steve McCord, announces he will extend his availability to times and locations outside regular office hours.

For the month of March, McCord will be available from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Gowanda American Legion Post, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 11 at the Randolph American Legion Post and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the Franklinville Town Clerk’s Office.

He will be available at the Cattaraugus County Office Building in Little Valley from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. His Olean office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., or 4 to 5 p.m. with prior appointment.

Due to possible unforeseen unavailability, it is advisable to call the Olean office at 701-3298 prior to traveling to any location.