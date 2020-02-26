Bre Hill made 19 field goals while pouring in 39 points as Maple Grove raced to a 78-16 victory in its regular season finale Feb. 21 in Ellicottville.

Harley Ficek and Makenna Smith each had six points for the Eagles (8-12). 

Anna Tranum added 10 points for the Red Dragons (12-8), who limited Ellicottville to nine points over the first three quarters. 

Ellicottville enters the postseason as a No. 5 seed in the Section 6 Class C2 playoffs. The Eagles were expected to visit No. 4 Salamanca on Thursday.

