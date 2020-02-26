Ellicottville’s Logan Fredrickson stands atop the podium after winning the NYSPHSAA alpine skiing giant slalom on Tuesday at Bristol Mountain. Logan’s twin sister and teammate Hayly (left) was second.

The first day of state championship alpine ski racing didn’t go according to plan for the Fredrickson twins, but they made up for it the second.

Sisters Logan and Hayly Fredrickson, both juniors at Ellicottville Central School, finished first and second in the state at the NYSPHSAA giant slalom championships Tuesday at Bristol Mountain.

Logan Fredrickson, who last year won both the slalom and giant slalom, took first in the GS with a combined time of 1:56.54, running times of :55.69 and :57.85. Hayly Fredrickson was close behind with a time of 1:59.49 (:59.44, 1:00.04).

Teammates Cecelia Carls and Emmylu Carls and boys teammate Adrian DeOrbe did not finish their first run in the GS,

On Monday, DeOrbe finished 30th in the boys’ slalom.

Hayly Fredrickson was 31st in the girls slalom. She fell on her first run and hiked to finish with a total time of 1:46.24 (:58.48, :47.76). Logan Fredrickson did not finish her second run after a strong first run of :45.59.

Cece Carls was 36th (1:47.47) and Emmylu Carls was 41st (1:50.91).