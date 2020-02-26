By Kellen M. Quigley

Everyone in Western New York knows how great

hitting the slopes at Holiday Valley can be, but the 60-year-old ski resort recently received some recognition for its quality in the region and across the country.

On Jan. 21, a poll from WIVB Channel 4 Buffalo

revealed that the public chose Holiday Valley as Buffalo’s Best Ski Resort.

“Thank you so much,” Jane Eshbaugh, marketing

director at Holiday Valley, told Channel 4. “We’re very proud of this.”

Eshbaugh said while Holiday Valley is a ski

resort during the winter months, it’s also a top tier summer resort with a golf course, adventure park and more.

“It’s a great place for families,” she said.

“Families can come together and ski together here and have a great time.”

When asked why she thought Holiday Valley was

voted Buffalo’s best ski resort, Eshbaugh said the size of the resort and the variety it offers are big factors.

“There’s 60 trails altogether, 13 lifts, lodging

right here on the slopes, places to eat, places to drink, all kinds of fun,” she said. “We have the wonderful town of Ellicottville, which is so much fun to go after skiing.”

Despite the fluctuating temperatures and inconsistent

weather this winter, Eshbaugh said the slopes are still in great shape for skiing.

“Thank you, snowmakers! Some while timed lake

effects snowstorms and we have had a good year,” she said. “We hope to be open until Easter, the middle of April.”

Along with being Buffalo’s Best Ski Resort,

Holiday Valley was also recently recognized along with Ellicottville Brewing Co. in a list of the top 12 ski-town beers you have to try after hitting the slopes, featured in Men’s Journal.

While Holiday Valley may not be a Mammoth Mountain,

it has awesome blue runs and a blueberry wheat beer from EBC to match.

Just a snowball’s throw from the resort in

the village, EBC has been making its flagship Blueberry Wheat Ale for nearly 20 years, and it still accounts for over half of its total beer sales.

A winner of several awards, the 4.8 percent

offering is widely considered the best blueberry beer in the state.

“Nestled in a ski town, we owe our success

to the skiers, who continue to choose it as their après beer of choice,” EBC’s Elizabeth Harvey told Men’s Journal. “It’s well-balanced with a powerful blueberry aroma and a touch of blueberry flavor. Not sweet, not overpowering, it’s a mainstay for our consumers.”